Lawmakers push to ban sales of pets from commercial breeders

By: The Associated Press March 11, 2019 0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Two Democratic state lawmakers from New York City are pushing to prohibit pet stores from selling dogs, cats and rabbits from large commercial breeders. The bill sponsored by Sen. Michael Gianaris of Queens and Assemblywoman Linda Rosenthal of Manhattan would require pet retailers to obtain their animals from licensed rescue shelters or ...

