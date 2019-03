Clark Patterson Lee announces that Melissa Zender has been named junior civil engineer. In her new role, Zender will assist the civil engineering team with a variety of project types, including land development, site plan design and stormwater design. Prior to joining CPL as full-time team member, she served as an intern while attending college. Zender earned a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Rochester Institute of Technology. She resides in Fairport.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google