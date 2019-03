Clark Patterson Lee announces that Nathaniel Piscitelli has been named architectural designer. In his new role, Piscitelli will assist the architectural team with all aspects of design, including drafting, 3D modeling and client presentations. Prior to joining CPL, he served as an architectural intern at Foit Albert Associates while earning a bachelor’s degree in architecture from Alfred State College of Technology. Piscitelli resides in Rochester.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google