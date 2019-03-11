Second Circuit – Sentencing: United States v. Valente

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff March 11, 2019 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Sentencing Term of incarceration – Procedurally unreasonable – Incorrect history – Restitution – Correcting calculation United States v. Valente 17-2311-cr Judges Raggi, Lynch, and Droney Background: The defendant appealed from his sentence arguing that it was procedurally and substantively unreasonable. He also argued that the court lacked the authority to impose the ...

