Court Calendars for March 13, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff March 12, 2019 0

City Court HON. THOMAS R. MORSE Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—85 Allen LLC v Raquel Leisenring, 85 Allen St – Burgess & Miraglia 2—Snug Harbor Realty LLC v Jasmin Rivera & Jamiya Baker-Penton, 150 Snug Harbor Court – Burgess & Miraglia 3—Homestate Asset Management LLC v Jay Gunn, Kathryn E Smith, et ano, 111 E Ave – Davidson Fink 4—Entrust Group Inc v ...

