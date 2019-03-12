Don't Miss
Court of Appeals – Predicate felony status: People v. Thomas

Court of Appeals – Predicate felony status: People v. Thomas

March 12, 2019

New York State Court of Appeals Predicate felony status Prior conviction – Resentencing People v. Thomas No.5 Judge Stein Background: At issue on appeal is whether a resentence on a prior conviction, which was imposed after the original sentence is vacated as illegal, resets the date of sentencing for purposes of defendant’s predicate felony status. Ruling: The Court of Appeals held that ...

