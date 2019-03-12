Don't Miss
Deeds filed February 22, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff March 12, 2019 0

Deeds   Recorded February 22, 2019               79   NOT PROVIDED GILLESPIE, JAMES S et ano to GILLESPIE, SUZANNE M Property Address: Liber: 12150 Page: 0127 Tax Account: Full Sale Price: $1.00 14420 ACETO, JOAN E to DALONZO, ADRIANNA J et ano Property Address: 170 FRAZIER STREET, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12150 Page: 0174 Tax Account: 069.10-2-7 Full Sale Price: $121,000.00 BROWN, HELEN EMILY et ano to WALLER, SCOTT G Property Address: 109 ...

