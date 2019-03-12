Don't Miss
Federal judge orders town to allow cell tower

‘Public necessity’ standard should have been used

By: Bennett Loudon March 12, 2019 0

A federal judge has overruled local officials and ordered a Chautauqua County town to approve an application to erect a wireless cell tower. Up State Tower Co. LLC, which builds telecommunications towers for Blue Wireless, filed an application in July 2015 to build the tower at 1710 Foote Ave., in the town of Kiantone, which is ...

