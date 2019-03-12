Don't Miss
Fourth Department – Slip and fall: Fuller v. Armor Volunteer Fire Co. Inc.

By: Daily Record Staff March 12, 2019 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Slip and fall Constructive notice – Black ice – Reasonable inspection Fuller v. Armor Volunteer Fire Co. Inc. CA 18-01381 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The plaintiff commenced an action to recover damages for injuries she allegedly sustained when she slipped and fell on black ice in the rear ...

