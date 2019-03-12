Don't Miss
Home / News / Native American child welfare case heads to appeals court

Native American child welfare case heads to appeals court

By: The Associated Press By FELICIA FONSECA March 12, 2019 0

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — A federal law that gives preference to Native American families in foster care and adoption proceedings involving Native American children is facing the most significant legal challenge since it was enacted more than 40 years ago. A federal judge in Texas ruled the Indian Child Welfare Act is unconstitutional, saying it is racially ...

