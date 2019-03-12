Don't Miss
Home / News / Stone’s attorneys apologize to judge for misrepresenting book plans

Stone’s attorneys apologize to judge for misrepresenting book plans

By: The Washington Post Spencer S. Hsu March 12, 2019 0

WASHINGTON - Attorneys for Roger Stone apologized Monday for misrepresenting to a federal judge plans about his book criticizing special counsel Robert Mueller, but they said their mistake was unintentional and does not mean the court will be unable to seat an impartial jury in Stone’s criminal trial. In a seven-page filing and 120 pages of ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo