Don't Miss
Home / News / W.Va. Senate ask U.S. Supreme Court to review impeachments

W.Va. Senate ask U.S. Supreme Court to review impeachments

By: The Associated Press By JOHN RABY March 12, 2019 0

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Senate joined the House of Delegates on Monday in seeking a U.S. Supreme Court review of a ruling that halted impeachment proceedings involving the state Supreme Court. Attorney General Patrick Morrisey filed a petition on the Senate's behalf, asking for examination of an October ruling by a temporary panel of ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo