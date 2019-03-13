Don't Miss
Home / Court Calendars / Court Calendars for March 14, 2019

Court Calendars for March 14, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff March 13, 2019 0

City Court HON. THOMAS R. MORSE Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—LCBP LLC v Shimica Boose, 63 Flanders St – Harvey S Bunis 2—CBD Properties Inc v Patrick Ball, 1134 S Plymouth Ave – Harvey S Bunis 3—Lyell Business & Shopping Center LLC v Leo Shortino, 961 Lyell Ave – Burgess & Miraglia 4—Lyell Business & Shopping Center LLC v Angel Marcial, 961 Lyell ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo