Fourth Department – Slip and fall: Johnson v. Pixley Development Corp., et al.

Fourth Department – Slip and fall: Johnson v. Pixley Development Corp., et al.

By: Daily Record Staff March 13, 2019 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Slip and fall Tenant – Control over snow removal Johnson v. Pixley Development Corp., et al. CA 18-00474 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The plaintiff commenced an action for damages after he was injured following a slip and fall on ice in the rear delivery area behind a plaza ...

