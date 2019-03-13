Don't Miss
In newly-released transcript, former FBI lawyer fires back on charges anti-Trump bias affected probes

In newly-released transcript, former FBI lawyer fires back on charges anti-Trump bias affected probes

By: The Washington Post Karoun Demirjian, Aaron Blake, and Rosalind S. Helderman March 13, 2019 0

WASHINGTON - Former FBI lawyer Lisa Page defended herself and the bureau last year against accusations that anti-Trump bias affected federal investigations of the Trump campaign’s suspected Russia ties and Hillary Clinton’s emails, according to a transcript released Tuesday by the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee. Page, who came to prominence over anti-Trump texts ...

