LawNY gets WIC outreach contract

By: Daily Record Staff March 13, 2019 0

Hunger Solutions New York has awarded a contract to LawNY to provide outreach assistance in Seneca, Wayne and Monroe counties to help increase enrollment in the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) in New York. LawNY’s WIC outreach is conducted by a full-time specialist/paralegal who provides one-on-one services to connect eligible pregnant ...

