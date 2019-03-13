Don't Miss
Home / News / Michael Avenatti is no longer representing Stormy Daniels

Michael Avenatti is no longer representing Stormy Daniels

By: The Washington Post Felicia Sonmez March 13, 2019 0

Michael Avenatti and Stormy Daniels are parting ways. Daniels said in a tweet that she has retained Tulsa-based attorney Clark Brewster as her personal attorney and has asked him to review all legal matters involving her. “Upon completion of Mr. Brewster’s review and further consultation with me, I anticipate Mr. Brewster will serve as my primary counsel ...

