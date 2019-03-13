Don't Miss
New York, feds join to get 100,000 rape kits tested around US

By: The Washington Post Jennifer Peltz March 13, 2019

NEW YORK (AP) — Languishing evidence in over 100,000 sexual assault cases around the country has been sent for DNA testing with money from a New York prosecutor and federal authorities, spurring over 1,000 arrests and hundreds of convictions in three years, officials say. It’s estimated that another 155,000 or more sex assault evidence kits still ...

