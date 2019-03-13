Don't Miss
Unpaid wages lawsuit settled for $8,000

Plaintiff routinely worked seven days, 40-plus hours

By: Bennett Loudon March 13, 2019 0

A federal lawsuit filed by a home health aide over unpaid overtime wages has been settled for $8,000. The settlement agreement between plaintiff Gina Kase and her former employer, Serenity Homecare Inc., and owner Norene Vorhis, was approved on Tuesday by U.S. District Court Judge Charles J. Siragusa. Serenity admitted no wrongdoing in the settlement agreement. “These can ...

