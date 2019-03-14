Don't Miss
Home / News / Aaron Hernandez’s murder conviction reinstated by Massachusetts’ highest court

Aaron Hernandez’s murder conviction reinstated by Massachusetts’ highest court

By: The Washington Post Cindy Boren March 14, 2019 0

In a precedent-reversing decision, the highest court in Massachusetts ruled Wednesday that Aaron Hernandez’s first-degree murder conviction must be effectively reinstated, despite Hernandez having killed himself before his appeal could be heard. Hernandez was convicted in 2015 of the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd. He was serving a life sentence without parole when officials say he ...

