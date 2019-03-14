Don't Miss
Home / Court Calendars / Court Calendars for March 15, 2019

Court Calendars for March 15, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff March 14, 2019 0

City Court HON. THOMAS R. MORSE Landlord/Tenant 9:15 a.m. 1—Barrett M Brown v Krystle Clark, 56 Saranac St – William C Rieth 9:30 a.m. 1—Orange Canja LLC v Michael Bauer & Kenneth Faulkner, 78 Grape St – Burgess & Miraglia 2—Dover Residences LLC v Cathy Medley, 19 Flanders St – Burgess & Miraglia 3—Benny Green LLC v Michelle Madden & Jacqueline Madden, 55 ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo