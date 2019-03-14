Don't Miss
Home / News / Court rules gun maker can be sued over Newtown shooting

Court rules gun maker can be sued over Newtown shooting

By: The Associated Press By DAVE COLLINS March 14, 2019 0

HARTFORD, Conn. — Gun maker Remington can be sued over how it marketed the Bushmaster rifle used to kill 20 children and six educators at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012, a divided Connecticut Supreme Court ruled Thursday. Justices issued a 4-3 decision that reinstated a wrongful death lawsuit and overturned a lower court ruling that ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo