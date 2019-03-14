Don't Miss
Deeds filed February 26, 2019

Deeds filed February 26, 2019

March 14, 2019

Deeds   Recorded February 26, 2019               64   14420 ARDIETA, JANET et al to SCACCIA, DOMINQUE et ano Property Address: 275/36 OWENS ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12151 Page: 0337 Tax Account: 084.01-3-20./36 Full Sale Price: $56,000.00 MCROBBIE, WAYNE A to MCROBBIE, RYAN Property Address: 7216 RIDGE ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12151 Page: 0593 Tax Account: 055.03-1-26 Full Sale Price: $1.00 14428 DEMARCO-HOVER, NICOLE L et ano to BRODEUR, ANDREW ...

