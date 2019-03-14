Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Judgments / Judgments filed January 13, 2019

Judgments filed January 13, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff March 14, 2019 0

Judgments Recorded January 13, 2019 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT BEATY, BILLIE M. 107 EVERGREEN CIRCLE, FAIRPORT NY 14450 Favor: MARINER FINANCE LLC Attorney: GITLIN ESQ, ROBERT BRIAN Amount: $799.91 CLARK, LOI K. 10A POWERS LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14624 Favor: MARINER FINANCE LLC Attorney: GITLIN ESQ, ROBERT BRIAN Amount: $1,004.46

