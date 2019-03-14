Don't Miss
Judgments filed January 14, 2019

March 14, 2019

Judgments Recorded January 14, 2019 JUDGMENT, COUNTY COURT DIMARTINO, JUSTIN 43 MERCER AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14606 Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Amount: $3,570.00 KLEISLE, WILLIAM JAMES 589 CLARKSON HAMLIN TOWNLINE ROAD, HAMLIN NY 14464 Favor: NEW YORK STATE OFFICE OF VICTIM SERVICES et ano Amount: $2,170.00 STARLING, NAMARI D 123 POST AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14619 Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Amount: $300.00 THOMAS, WARREN ...

