Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Judgments / Judgments filed January 15, 2019

Judgments filed January 15, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff March 14, 2019 0

Judgments Recorded January 15, 2019 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT ERCAN, ORHAN 173 FILON AVENUE, IRONDEQUOIT NY 14622 Favor: MIDLAND FUNDING LLC Attorney: STEPHEN EINSTEIN ASSOCIATES PC Amount: $1,251.08 FIGUEROA, EDWIN 53 CARTER STREET APARTMENT 3, ROCHESTER NY 14621 Favor: MIDLAND FUNDING LLC Amount: $1,084.56 GARCIA, JOSE et ano 872 HOWLAND ROAD APARTMENT EAST, SHORTSVILLE NY 14548 Favor: CORNERSTONE COMMUNITY FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Attorney: ILECKI, WILLIAM Amount: $2,738.11 GOFF, RAQUEL 100 SUMMER SKY DRIVE 6, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo