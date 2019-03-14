Don't Miss
Judgments filed January 15, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff March 14, 2019

Judgments Recorded January 15, 2019 JUDGMENT, COUNTY COURT RAYAM, CONSTANCE 20 CHURCHLEA PLACE, ROCHESTER NY 14611 Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Amount: $375.00 SIWAKOTI, THAG P 3811 RICE AVENUE, ERIE PA 16510 Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Amount: $2,570.00 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT ALGAZALI, DAWAN A 395 HUDSON AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14605 Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK et ano Amount: $4,899.66 ALGAZALI, DAWAN ...

