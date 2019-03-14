Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Keeping Your Balance: Employee parking: Can we deduct it?

Keeping Your Balance: Employee parking: Can we deduct it?

By: John Finocchario March 14, 2019 0

The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) included a provision regarding expenses employers incur to provide employee parking. Under Section 274(a)(4) of the new law, any expenses paid after Dec. 31, 2017 in connection with employer provided qualified parking for employees is no longer deductible. On Dec. 10, 2018, the IRS released Notice 2018-99 to ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo