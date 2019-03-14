Don't Miss
Liens Filed January 11, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff March 14, 2019 0

Liens Filed Recorded January 11, 2019 FEDERAL TAX LIEN BARTH, RONALD SR Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $28,056.01 BRINSON, DENISHA A Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $101,628.59 CICIONE, HEATHER Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $15,499.35 CROCKTON, ANDREA Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $19,508.42 CURRY, LESLIE Y Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $35,347.01 EDWARDS, CYNTHIA L Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $14,335.89 FARRAK, WALTER Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $11,840.31 GIARDINO, LOUIS Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $13,286.51 HABERER, PHYLLIS Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $40,072.04 HARTTER, ALLEN E Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $12,518.38 HATZIEFTHIMIOU, NICOLAOS Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $523,790.18 HUESER, SCOTT Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $11,450.73 JONES, RIVA M Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $12,769.08 KASE, JAMES A JR Favor: ...

