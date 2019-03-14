Don't Miss
Mortgages filed February 25, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff March 14, 2019 0

Mortgages   Recorded February 25, 2019               59   NOT PROVIDED 1100 PITTSFORD VICTOR ROAD LLC Property Address: 1100 PITTSFORD VICTOR ROAD, PERINTON NY Lender: FIVE STAR BANK Amount: $2,609,936.52 1100 PITTSFORD VICTOR ROAD LLC Property Address: 1100 PITTSFORD VICTOR ROAD, PERINTON NY Lender: FIVE STAR BANK Amount: $1,000,000.00 DOMENICA, JOHN M & DOMENICA, TINA Property Address: 950 STATE ROAD, PENFIELD NY Lender: CITIZENS BANK NA Amount: $156,000.00 KAMPFF, DOUGLAS A Property Address: 481 ...

