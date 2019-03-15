Don't Miss
Another Morgan defendant accepts guilty plea

By: Kevin Oklobzija March 15, 2019 0

A second of the four men indicted on federal bank and wire fraud charges involving Robert Morgan-owned Morgan Communities has pleaded guilty. Patrick Ogiony, a mortgage broker at Aurora Capital Advisors in Buffalo who worked closely with Morgan's firm, accepted a plea on Friday morning to one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud in federal ...

