Don't Miss
Home / News / Border agents stop illegal aliens on Niagara River

Border agents stop illegal aliens on Niagara River

By: Daily Record Staff March 15, 2019 0

A Canadian man has been arrested by federal agents and charged with attempting to smuggle aliens into the United States on a personal watercraft. Wanderson Dos Santos Freitas, a Brazilian citizen living in Toronto, Canada, was charged with bringing an alien to the United States for financial gain or commercial advantage, according to the U.S. Attorney’s ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo