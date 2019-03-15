Don't Miss
Home / News / Empire Justice Center leader retiring

Empire Justice Center leader retiring

‘Access to justice’ has been Erickson’s mission

By: Bernadette Starzee March 15, 2019 0

Anne Erickson, president and CEO of the Empire Justice Center, has announced she is retiring. “I just think it’s time,” Erickson, 62, said during a telephone interview Friday. “I have absolutely loved what I’ve done with this organization and some of the other coalitions and things I’m involved with,” she said. “But it’s time to step back ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo