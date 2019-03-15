Don't Miss
Home / News / House approves measure for Mueller report to be made public

House approves measure for Mueller report to be made public

By: The Washington Post Karoun Demirjian March 15, 2019 0

WASHINGTON - The House voted overwhelmingly and in bipartisan fashion to urge the Justice Department to publicly release the entirety of special counsel Robert Mueller III’s report into Russian interference in the 2016 election, once completed. The move is an attempt to “send a clear signal both to the American people and the Department of Justice” ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo