Don't Miss
Home / News / Lawsuit alleges universities connected to bribery and cheating scandal failed to give honest applicants a fair review

Lawsuit alleges universities connected to bribery and cheating scandal failed to give honest applicants a fair review

By: The Washington Post Nick Anderson March 15, 2019 0

A class-action lawsuit filed Wednesday alleges that students denied admission to several prominent universities in recent years were deprived of a fair review because the schools failed to maintain adequate safeguards to prevent fraud that came to light this week in a cheating and bribery scandal. The complaint, filed in federal court in Northern California, names ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo