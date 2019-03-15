Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Legal Loop: Pennsylvania Supreme Court on ethically mining social media evidence

Legal Loop: Pennsylvania Supreme Court on ethically mining social media evidence

By: Nicole Black March 15, 2019 0

Social media can be a gold mine for litigation attorneys. There’s a wealth of information available online that can often be used to the benefit of your client at trial. The trick is knowing how to ethically access social media evidence. Because if you don’t fully understand the ins and outs of the various social ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo