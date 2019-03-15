Don't Miss
Mass shootings at New Zealand mosques kill 49; 1 man charged

Mass shootings at New Zealand mosques kill 49; 1 man charged

By: The Associated Press Nick Perry and Mark Baker March 15, 2019

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (AP) — At least 49 people were killed in mass shootings at two mosques full of worshippers attending Friday prayers on what the prime minister called “one of New Zealand’s darkest days.” One man was arrested and charged with murder in what appeared to be a carefully planned racist attack. Police also defused ...

