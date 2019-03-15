Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – John Doe complaint: Ceara v. Deacon

Second Circuit – John Doe complaint: Ceara v. Deacon

By: Daily Record Staff March 15, 2019 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Joe Doe complaint Relation-back doctrine – Misspelling Ceara v. Deacon 17-569-pr Judges Cabranes, Parker, and Matsumoto Background: The plaintiff is a state inmate who claims that he was assaulted by a corrections officer. In his complaint, he named “John Doe” as the officer who allegedly assaulted him, but also described and named ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo