Jacob Merrill | Harter Secrest & Emery LLP

Harter Secrest & Emery LLP announces that Jacob Merrill has joined the firm as an associate in the intellectual property practice.

Merrill was most recently an associate in the intellectual property practice of Marshall & Melhorn LLC in Toledo, Ohio. His experience includes prosecuting domestic and foreign patent applications, preparing clearance, patentability and invalidity opinions, prosecuting trademark registrations and providing copyright strategy and counseling to clients. Merrill’s areas of expertise include mechanical and electromechanical arts such as automotive drivetrains, fluid systems, software control algorithms and electric motor controls.

Merrill earned a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering from the University at Buffalo, and he received his law degree from George Mason University School of Law.