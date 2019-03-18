Don't Miss
Home / News / Metro Justice hosts forum on marijuana law

Metro Justice hosts forum on marijuana law

By: Gino Fanelli March 18, 2019 0

Metro Justice hosted a town hall March 15 on the pending legalization of recreational marijuana. The event — centered around a panel featuring Rochester City School District board commissioner Natalie Sheppard, lead organizer for Metro Justice Mohini Sharma and deputy chief of ROC NORML Steve VanDerWalle — came at a time when state legalization is possible ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo