Don't Miss
Home / News / Supreme Court to consider whether sniper Lee Boyd Malvo deserves new sentencing

Supreme Court to consider whether sniper Lee Boyd Malvo deserves new sentencing

By: The Washington Post By Robert Barnes March 18, 2019 0

The Supreme Court on Monday said it will consider whether Lee Boyd Malvo, the teenage half of the Beltway snipers who terrorized the Washington region 16 years ago, may challenge his sentence of life in prison without parole. Malvo, 34, was a 17-year-old when he and John Allen Muhammad committed what Virginia officials called "one of ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo