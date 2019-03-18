Tamara Dudley | DiMarco Group

DiMarco Group announces that Tamara Dudley has joined its Rochester office as director of accounting. She brings to the position nearly 20 years of experience in the financial industry.

In her new role, Dudley will oversee all internal and external financial reports and provide current and projected financial positions to the leadership team. In addition, she will oversee the monthly close process and be responsible for working with external auditors. She spent the past 17 years with Heritage Christian Services Inc. as an accounting and financial planning manager.

Dudley earned her Bachelor of Science in accounting from Le Moyne College and is a certified public accountant. She resides in Penfield.