Veterans court may be collateral damage in immigration fight

By: The Associated Press By ANDREW SELSKY March 18, 2019 0

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Three decades ago, Lori Ann Bourgeois was guarding fighter jets at an air base. After her discharge, she fell into drug addiction. She wound up living on the streets and was arrested for possession of methamphetamine. But on a recent day, the former Air Force Security Police member walked into a Veterans ...

