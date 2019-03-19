Don't Miss
Attempted murder convictions overturned

Plot was never ‘dangerously near’ completion

By: Bennett Loudon March 19, 2019 0

An appellate court has overturned the attempted murder conviction of a Niagara County man who allegedly plotted to have his wife and mother-in-law killed. But the defendant, Benito Lendof-Gonzalez, will remain in prison, serving a sentence of 4 ⅔ to 14 years for plotting to kill a Niagara County corrections officer. Initially, Lendof-Gonzalez was jailed for allegedly ...

