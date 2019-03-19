Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Doing Business As filed December 18, 2018

Doing Business As filed December 18, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff March 19, 2019 0

Doing Business As Recorded December 18, 2018 DOING BUSINESS AS FILED CASTILLO, NACOR T 144 BATTLE GREEN DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14624 - - CARPENTER, KENNETH R 324 MARTIN RD, HAMLIN NY 14464 - - SHARPE, GLENROY ODONOVAN 43 RUDMAN, ROCHESTER NY 14622 - - PENSEK, MARK 69 LYNCREST DR, ROCHESTER NY 14616 - - ROSSO, FRANK 731 LEE RD, ROCHESTER NY 14606 - - MCGRADY, JOENIQUE MONAE 14 RAMONA ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo