Doing Business As filed December 19, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff March 19, 2019 0

Doing Business As Recorded December 19, 2018 DOING BUSINESS AS AMENDMENT MYOFASCIAL PAIN RELIEF CENTER 445 WEST COMMERCIAL STREET, EAST ROCHESTER NY 14445 FRITZ, WALTER 7156 WEST MAIN ST, CANANDAIGUA NY 14485 - - DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE BARONOS MD LIFE 65-D MONROE AVE, PITTSFORD NY 14534 MONROE BARONOS, VINEETA S 7 PIN HOOK LANE, PITTSFORD NY 14534 MONROE POLSKA CHATAEUROPEAN DELICATESSEN 1965 RIDGE ROAD EAST, ROCHESTER NY ...

