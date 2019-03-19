Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Judgments filed January 17, 2019

Judgments filed January 17, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff March 19, 2019 0

Judgments Recorded January 17, 2019 JUDGMENT, COUNTY COURT MATHIS, MICHAEL D 69 ARDMORE STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14611 Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Amount: $570.00 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT BARNES, TONYA L 54 RIDGEDALE CIRCLE, ROCHESTER NY 14616-5352 Favor: BANK OF AMERICA, N.A. Attorney: RUBIN AND ROTHMAN LLC Amount: $6,957.92 BINDLER, ROBERT L 1652 CRESCENT VALLEY ROAD, BOVINA CENTER NY 13740 Favor: BINDLER, SAM Attorney: KIRWAN, TERRY J JR Amount: $146,000.00 CATALANO, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo