Powers of Attorney filed December 19, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff March 19, 2019 0

Powers of Attorney Recorded December 19, 2018 POWER OF ATTORNEY HEMMINGS, KATHERINE Appoints: PHETERSON, STEVEN J PRESCOTT, GWENDOLYN Appoints: PRESCOTT, SHANTRISS K ROESCH, MARY ANN Appoints: CHAMPAIGNE, LISA M WILLIAMS, FRANCELIA Appoints: GRAHAM, BETSY WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY Appoints: FAY SERVICING LLC

