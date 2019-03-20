Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Judgments filed January 17, 2019

Judgments filed January 17, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff March 20, 2019 0

Judgments Recorded January 17, 2019 JUDGMENT SATISFIED, OTHER COURT FIGUEROA, MIGUEL A Favor: NEW YORK STATE TAX COMMISSIONER FLORENCE, FRANKLIN JR Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE GARCIA, OSCAR Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE GEKOSKI, ERIC Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE GEPPERT, WILLIAM ARTHUR JR Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE GONZALEZ, EFRAIN Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE GONZALEZ, VICTOR Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE GRAHAM, ROBERT Favor: COMMISSIONER ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo