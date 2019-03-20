Don't Miss
Judgments filed January 18, 2019

March 20, 2019

Judgments Recorded January 18, 2019 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT CAROLINA VALUE VILLAGE INC. 620 MONTANA DRIVE, CHARLOTTE NC 28216 Favor: INDEPENDENCE SHOPPING CENTER, CHARLOTTE, N.C., LIMITED PARTNERSHIP Attorney: BOND SCHOENECK AND KING PLLC Amount: $1,971,412.82 DAOREUANG, PHOUTSAVANH 679 EATON ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14617 Favor: 1225 RIDGEWAY LLC Attorney: PHILLIPS LYTLE LLP Amount: $7,825.00 ELKINS, JENNIFER 21 MUSKETT LANE, GREECE NY 14626 Favor: ROCHESTER INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY Attorney: PETER J CRAIG AND ASSOCIATES ...

